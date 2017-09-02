Central Texas State Fair going on this weekend

The 2017 Central Texas State Fair begins Sept. 1-3 at the Bell County Expo Center.

The Central Texas State Fair will be celebrating its 30-year anniversary.

This year's festivities including a family carnival, nightly entertainment on the outdoor stage, livestock shows, food, and market place shopping.

Beginning Friday, September 1st the fair will begin with the carnival by Wright Amusements and Cowboys of Color Rodeo at 7 pm followed by the Josh Abbott Band on the fair grounds.

Saturday, September 2nd and Sunday, September 3rd will feature Professional Bull Riding Touring Pro division with some of the best cowboys and best bulls in the business.

The Cowboys of Color Rodeo, September 1st at 7 p.m., highlights the rich diversity and culture of rodeo and the western way of life.

After the PBR on Saturday, September 2nd, the Casey Donahew Band will perform on the outdoor stage.

After the PBR on Sunday, September 3rd, the Aaron Watson will perform on the outdoor stage.

A separate ticket will be required for PBR events, which includes admission to the fairgrounds.

Tickets are available at the Bell County Expo Center and The Long Center.

To purchase by phone call The Long Center: 512.474.5664. Online purchase at www.centraltexasstatefair.com.

Admission to the fairgrounds will be $8.00 for adults and free for children 12 and under and plus the family four packs to the PBR.

