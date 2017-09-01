CTX doctor sends diabetes medication, necessities for rural area - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CTX doctor sends diabetes medication, necessities for rural areas near Houston

(Source: Baylor Scott & White) (Source: Baylor Scott & White)
HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

A Baylor Scott & White pediatric endocrinologist is organizing an effort to get medication and materials out to diabetic children and adults living in rural areas near Houston. 

Dr. Stephen Ponder has been coordinating through an online network of medical professionals to deliver medication to different areas and distributed to the community. 

A team of doctors and medical students left Friday to deliver the supplies. 

