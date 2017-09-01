Ft. Hood to send more troops to south Texas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Ft. Hood to send more troops to south Texas

FORT HOOD, TX (KXXV) -

Fort Hood announced that they will be sending more troops to South Texas to support FEMA in the disaster relief efforts. 

