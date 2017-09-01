Michael and Susan Dell launch fund to raise $100M for Harvey recovery

Michael and Susan Dell announced they are launching a Rebuild Texas Fund in efforts to raise $100 million for Hurricane Harvey recovery.

The couple, who set up the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, made this announcement on Good Morning America on Friday morning.

The Dells said they are going to commit $36 million to the fund, donating $18 million immediately to launch it.

In order to encourage everyone to donate, the Dells said for every $2 donated they will match with an additional dollar through Sep. 4.

Michael and Susan are both from Texas and Michael, the CEO of Dell Technologies, is from the Houston area.

"The Rebuild Texas Fund is about people helping people in our time of greatest need, and also about addressing the long-term effort ahead of us," The Dells said on the Fund's website. "Rebuilding our communities across Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey will take all of us working together for years to come. We invite all of you to join us with your resources and your expertise. We’re in this together."

If you would like to donate to the fund, or learn more about it, click here: rebuildtx.org

