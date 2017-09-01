Waco to open shelters on Sunday for Harvey victims

The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management said they have received a request from the state to activate a shelter plan for self-evacuees.

They plan to open Church of the Open Door located at 900 N. Loop 340 as the Reception Center on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 3.

Message boards along highways as well as social media and other communication efforts will direct those seeking shelter to the reception center.

The Reception Center will determine any immediate needs and place evacuees in one of the shelters set up and managed by the American Red Cross.

Volunteers who have attended the mandatory training will provide for the needs of the evacuees.

For those interested in volunteering, the Red Cross is offering an additional training class tonight (Friday, Sept 1st) from 6-9pm at the MCC Emergency Training Center at 7601 Steinbeck Bend Rd. near the Waco Regional Airport.

