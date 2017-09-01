Jury selection for first Twin Peaks trial postponed, defendant requests recusal of judge

The District Clerk Jon Gimble told jurors that due to some issues in case Twin Peaks Jury selection has been postponed until Sept. 12th.

Nearly 600 potential jurors were summoned for the first trial of a Twin Peaks biker.

Christopher Carrizal who has been indicted for engaging in organized crime in the shooting that left nine people dead and dozens injured at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco on May 17, 2015.

McLennan County District Judge Ralph Strother told potential jurors they would have to fill out a questionnaire about how they feel about certain issues before moving forward. He added written questionnaires are not the norm, but in this case were necessary. Potential jurors will fill out questionnaires on Sept. 12th.

The process of picking the jury will start Sept. 12.

Carrizal also submitted a request for Judge Strother's recusal. Strother has already been recused from three other Twin Peaks biker cases.

