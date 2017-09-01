Labor Day closures in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Labor Day closures in Temple

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

There will be many closures in the City of Temple for Labor Day, which is Sept. 4.

The following will be closed for Labor Day:

  • The City of Temple offices
  • Animal Services
  • Temple Public Library
  • Parks and Recreation Facilities, administration
  • Clarence Martin Gym
  • Mayborn Civic and Convention Center
  • Gober Paty House
  • Visitor Center
  • Blackmon Community Center
  • Railroad and Heritage Museum

Many places will remain open:

  • Emergency services and solid waste routes will operate without interruption but will close at 2 p.m.
  • Sammons Indoor Pool 6 a.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Lions Junction- open regular hours
  • Sammons Golf Links- 7 a.m to dusk
  • Sammons Community Center- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Summit Family Fitness Center- Open 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. / Pool Hours are 12 – 7 p.m.
  • Wilson Recreation Center- Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly