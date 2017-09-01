Labor Day closures in Temple

There will be many closures in the City of Temple for Labor Day, which is Sept. 4.

The following will be closed for Labor Day:

The City of Temple offices

Animal Services

Temple Public Library

Parks and Recreation Facilities, administration

Clarence Martin Gym

Mayborn Civic and Convention Center

Gober Paty House

Visitor Center

Blackmon Community Center

Railroad and Heritage Museum

Many places will remain open:

Emergency services and solid waste routes will operate without interruption but will close at 2 p.m.

Sammons Indoor Pool 6 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Lions Junction- open regular hours

Sammons Golf Links- 7 a.m to dusk

Sammons Community Center- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Summit Family Fitness Center- Open 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. / Pool Hours are 12 – 7 p.m.

Wilson Recreation Center- Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.