Man arrested for driving drunk, leading police on chase

A Bryan resident was arrested after driving drunk and leading officials on a chase through both College Station and the City of Bryan.

On Sep. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a College Station police officer saw a Lincoln Navigator driving Westbound on the wrong side of Dominik Drive with no headlights on.The officer followed the driver as he drove North onto Texas Avenue, swerving from lane to lane.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the car. While the officer was speaking to the driver at the window of his car, he sped away. The officer followed the driver into the City of Bryan. The driver used several different streets in an attempt to elude the officer.

College Station police identified the driver as 33-year-old Robert Scott, of Bryan.

The chase lasted about 30 minutes with four agencies involved, College Station police said.

Bryan police deployed spikes over the roadway near the Bryan Police Department, causing the car to come to a stop.

Scott was immediately taken into custody. He has been charged with DWI, 3 or more, and evading in a motor vehicle, both felonies.

No one was injured in the chase.

College Station Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety all assisted in the incident.

