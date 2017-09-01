Texas A&M to welcome nearly 20,000 people of Harvey to first football games

The Texas A&M Department of Athletics along with the 12th Man Foundation said they will be welcoming nearly 20,000 people affected by Hurricane Harvey, to the first two home football games.

Among the 20,000, include survivors, first-responders, volunteers, and other people that have offered aid on the Coast.

The 12th Man Foundation Ticket Center reported that more than 18,000 tickets for the Nicholls State and Louisiana games were claimed by 10 p.m. on Aug. 31. A very limited quantity of tickets remains for sale to the public for both games.

Guests utilizing these tickets are encouraged to park for free and ride via GET TO THE GRID game day shuttles.

Other parking options are available here: https://transport.tamu.edu/Parking/events/grid.aspx

