Programs and classes adjusted at city's recreation department for Harvey's evacuees

The City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department said they will relocate or adjust scheduled classes and programs at the Dewey Community Center as needed while the center prepares to house evacuees from Hurricane Harvey.

The Dewey Community Center is located at 925 N. 9th St.

The city of Waco Emergency Management Department is working with the American Red Cross to identify and process the evacuees, while the community center is being utilized as an emergency shelter some classes and programs may be adjusted temporarily.

For more information, you can call 254-750-8677.

