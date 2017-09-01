Two-vehicle head-on crash causes delays on Hwy 9

A two-vehicle head-on crash is causing delays on Hwy 9.

A silver Ultimta was attempting to make a U-turn and did not see a green pickup traveling on the road causing a head-on collision around 7 a.m., DPS said.

Both drivers were injured and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The crash happened just North of Tank Destroyer Boulevard.

The fire department is on scene directing traffic.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.