2017 Westfest to be held labor day weekend

Since 1976, the City of West has held the annual Westfest, a Czech and Polka festival, and the 2017 festival will be kicking off Labor Day weekend.

From Sep. 1 -3, There will be Polka bands, dance performances, a parade, a kolache eating contest, a carnival, the kolache 5000 challenge, horseshoe and washer pitching, helicopter rides, a domino tournament, a taroky tournament, Polka mass, a kolache baking contest, Miss Westfest presentation, authentic food and drink and over 100 arts and crafts vendors.

The festival will be held at 1110 S. Main St. in West. On Friday, festival hours are from 6 p.m. - 12:30 a.m., Saturday hours are 9 a.m. - 12 a.m., and Sunday hours are 8 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for those under 6. Parking costs $5.

Calendar of Events:

Friday:

6 p.m. - Gates open

7:30 p.m. - Fling Horseshoe Tournament

8 p.m. - Roger Creager

10 p.m. - Kevin Fowler

Saturday:

9 a.m. - Gates open

9:30 a.m. - Miss Westfest Contest, downtown

10 a.m. - Downtown parade

12 p.m. - Opening ceremonies, Bud Light Stage

12 p.m. - Dujka Brothers Band, Bud Light Stage

12 p.m. - Chirs Rybak, Coors Light Stage

2 p.m. - Washer Tournament, Arena

3 p.m. - Horseshoe sign-ups, Arena

4 p.m. - Jodie Mikula Band, Bud Light Stage

4 p.m. - Praha Bros, Coors Light Stage

8:30 p.m. - Brave Combo, Bud Light Stage

8:30 p.m. - Jerry Haisler, Coors Light Stage

Sunday:

8 a..m. - Gates open

8 a.m. - Kolache 5000 Challenge

10:15 a.m. - Polka Mass, amphitheater

12 p.m. - Kolache Eating Contest registration

12 p.m. - Czechahollics, Bud Light Stage

12:15 p.m. - Kolache Eating Contest, amphitheater

12:15 p.m. - James L. Wages, Coors Light Stage

2:30 p.m. - Brave Combo, Coors Light stage

3 p.m. - Horseshoe throwing signup, arena

4 p.m. - Kolache Baking Contest results, cultural area

4 p.m. - Czech & Then Some, Bud Light stage

6:30 p.m. - Ennis Czech Boys, Coors Light stage

8 p.m. - Sundae Drivers, Lone Star stage

10 p.m. - Sam Riggs, Lone Star stage

For more information visit www.westfest.com.

