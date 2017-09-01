Silver Alert for 78-year-old woman canceled

The silver alert that was issued for a 78-year-old woman from Hill County has been canceled.

Judith Sinder was found safe in Montague County, TX, Hill County Sheriff's Office said.

When the silver alert was issued, Judith Sinder was last seen in Whitney, TX driving a red 2013 Ford Focus Hatchback with TX license plate BKR6624. Sinder has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. She is described as white, blue eyes, gray hair and with a height of 5' 8".

Law enforcement officials believed Sinder's disappearance has a credible threat to her own health and safety.

