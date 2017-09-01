Silver Alert: Deputies are looking for 78-year-old woman - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Silver Alert: Deputies are looking for 78-year-old woman

Judith Sinder (Source: Hill County Sheriff's Office) Judith Sinder (Source: Hill County Sheriff's Office)
A silver alert has been issued for a 78-year-old woman from Hill County. 

Hill County Sheriff's Office said, Judith Sinder was last seen in Whitney, TX driving a red 2013 Ford Focus Hatchback with TX license plate BKR6624. Sinder has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. She is described as white, blue eyes, gray hair and with a height of 5' 8".

Law enforcement officials believe Sinder's disappearance has a credible threat to her own health and safety. 

Any information regarding Sinder's disappearance, contact the Hill County Sheriff's Office at 254-582-5313. 

