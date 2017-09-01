Killeen police investigating armed robbery at Cefco gas station

Killeen Police are seeking the man responsible for an armed robbery at a Cefco gas station in Killeen.

Officers on scene say the man's face was covered by a bandana when he walked into the store in the 3900 block of South Clear Creek Road around 2:40 a.m. Friday morning. He displayed a handgun and demanded cash.

The robber took the money and fled North of the Cefco.

No one was hurt in the robbery and police are looking into the store's surveillance video to see if they can identify the suspect.

