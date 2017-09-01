Waco businesses teaming up to collect donations for Harvey victi - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco businesses teaming up to collect donations for Harvey victims

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A group of Waco businesses is teaming up to collect donations to those affected by Harvey.

Beginning Sept. 1 through Sept. 15, nearly 20 businesses in the Waco area will have boxes available to be filled with disaster relief supplies.

The group of businesses includes:

  • Simply Irresistible
  • Papillon Antiques
  • Christi's Interiors
  • Hey Sugar Candy Store
  • Interior Glow
  • Lane's on Austin Avenue
  • Fox & Gray
  • Shades of Shabby
  • Riverside Relics
  • The Junky Monkey
  • Reed's Flowers
  • Iron Willow
  • The Findery
  • Junque Queen's
  • Shabby La Chic Boutique
  • Junque in the Trunk
  • Gourmet Gallery
  • Pie Peddlers

The businesses will be collecting anything from canned goods to bottled water to blankets.

