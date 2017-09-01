Waco businesses teaming up to collect donations for Harvey victims

A group of Waco businesses is teaming up to collect donations to those affected by Harvey.

Beginning Sept. 1 through Sept. 15, nearly 20 businesses in the Waco area will have boxes available to be filled with disaster relief supplies.

The group of businesses includes:

Simply Irresistible

Papillon Antiques

Christi's Interiors

Hey Sugar Candy Store

Interior Glow

Lane's on Austin Avenue

Fox & Gray

Shades of Shabby

Riverside Relics

The Junky Monkey

Reed's Flowers

Iron Willow

The Findery

Junque Queen's

Shabby La Chic Boutique

Junque in the Trunk

Gourmet Gallery

Pie Peddlers

The businesses will be collecting anything from canned goods to bottled water to blankets.

