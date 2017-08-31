Central Texas filmmaker hopes to paint a different picture of Killeen

A filmmaker is trying to change the way people see the City of Killeen.

Killeen native Ashleigh Rudser graduated from the University of North Texas after studying film and after taking some time, she now knows exactly what to do with that degree.

Killeen the Short is a film Rudser is working on and is planning to debut in December.

Rudser said there is so much negativity surrounding Killeen that she wants to show a different side of it and her way of doing that is through a short film.

Rudser added that the film is centered around a character named Nola who grew up in Killeen and is now trying to make the decision on moving away to pursue a career or staying in Killeen and embracing her community no matter how bad it may seem.

"We've been through a lot as a community and our story is important to tell."

