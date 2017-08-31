Police identify, arrest robbery suspect

A robbery suspect Killeen police were trying to identify has been arrested.

Officers responded to Texell Credit Union Thursday after a call came in about a robbery at 3:12 p.m.

Officers were told that a man, Austin Lamar Shelfer, 22, entered the bank and demanded money, fleeing the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Shelfer was arrested Friday without incident.

He is booked in Killeen City Jail.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.