Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

Killeen police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

Officers responded to Texell Credit Union Thursday after a call came in about a robbery at 3:12 p.m.

Officers were told that a man entered the bank and demanded money, fleeing the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was described as having a stocky build, 5-feet-5-inches tall, blonde hair, blue eyes and has a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

