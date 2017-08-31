Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

KILLEEN, TX

Killeen police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. 

Officers responded to Texell Credit Union Thursday after a call came in about a robbery at 3:12 p.m. 

Officers were told that a man entered the bank and demanded money, fleeing the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

The man was described as having a stocky build, 5-feet-5-inches tall, blonde hair, blue eyes and has a full beard. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. 

