Baylor MBB Announces Complete 2017-18 Schedule

By John Elizondo, Sports
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor basketball head coach Scott Drew announced the Bears’ 31-game 2017-18 schedule on Thursday afternoon. All BU games will be televised for a sixth consecutive season, including at least 21 games on ESPN networks.

Baylor’s 13-game non-conference schedule is highlighted by a four-game stretch against some of the premier teams in college basketball. The Bears will also play a game at Fort Hood for the third consecutive season.

BU opens the 2017-18 season with three consecutive home games against Central Arkansas (Nov. 10), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 13) and Alcorn State (Nov. 17).

The Bears then begin a grueling stretch with the Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Baylor faces Wisconsin on at 8:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 20 (ESPN2), then takes on either UCLA or Creighton the following day at 6:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. (ESPN2/3).

Baylor travels to Cincinnati for the back end of a home-and-home series with Xavier on Nov. 28. The Bears defeated No. 7 Xavier, 76-61, when the teams met in Waco on Dec. 3 last season.

BU returns home for a marquee non-conference matchup against Wichita State at 1 p.m. on Dec. 2 (ESPNU). The Bears are scheduled to return the trip and play at Wichita State in 2018.

The Bears then head to Fort Hood to play in Abrams Gym. BU will face Randall inside the 2,500-seat arena, and all tickets will be free to military members and their families.

BU returns to the Ferrell Center for three consecutive home games leading into Big 12 play. The Bears host Texas Southern at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 (ESPN2), Savannah State on Dec. 17 and Southern on Dec. 20.

Drew’s squad opens Big 12 play at Texas Tech on Dec. 29. The Bears then play consecutive home games against TCU on Jan. 2 (ESPNEWS) and Texas on Jan. 6 (ESPNU). BU heads back on the road for games at West Virginia on Jan. 9 (ESPN2) and at Iowa State on Jan. 13 (ESPNEWS).

Home games against Oklahoma State on Jan. 15 (ESPNU) and Kansas State on Jan. 22 (ESPNU) are split by a trip to Kansas on Jan. 20 (ESPN). The Bears play three of the next four on the road, beginning with a Big 12/SEC Challenge game at Florida on Jan. 27. BU also plays at Oklahoma on Jan. 30 (ESPN2) and at Oklahoma State on Feb. 6 (ESPNU), with a home game against Iowa State mixed in on Feb. 3 (ESPN2).

BU then plays consecutive games in marquee time slots on major networks. The Bears’ home game against Kansas on Feb. 10 will tip at 1 p.m. and air nationally on CBS, and their road game at Texas on Feb. 12 will tip at 8 p.m. as part of ESPN’s Big Monday.

Baylor returns home for three of the next four, with games against Texas Tech on Feb. 17 (ESPNU), West Virginia on Feb. 20 (ESPN2) and Oklahoma on Feb. 27 (ESPN2). BU’s final two road games of the season are at TCU on Feb. 24 (ESPN/2) and at Kansas State on March 3 (ESPN/2).

The 2018 Big 12 Championship runs March 7-10 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Tipoff times and network designations for most non-conference games and a number of Big 12 contests will be announced at the later date.

Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Baylor Athletics Ticket Office at 254-710-1000 or online at www.BaylorBears.com/tickets. Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the year.


Baylor Basketball 2017-18 Schedule

DATE                          OPPONENT                         LOCATION               TV               TIME (CT)

Friday, Nov. 10              CENTRAL ARKANSAS1           Waco, Texas               TBA                         TBA

Monday, Nov. 13           TAMU-CORPUS CHRISTI         Waco, Texas               TBA                         TBA

Friday, Nov. 17              ALCORN STATE1                    Waco, Texas               TBA                         TBA

Monday, Nov. 20           vs. Wisconsin2                         Kansas City, Mo.         ESPN2            8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21          vs. UCLA -or- Creighton2          Kansas City, Mo.         ESPN2/3       6:30/9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28          at Xavier                                  Cincinnati, Ohio           TBA                         TBA

Saturday, Dec. 2           WICHITA STATE                     Waco, Texas               ESPNU                 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4             SAM HOUSTON STATE           Waco, Texas               TBA                         TBA

Saturday, Dec. 9           vs. Randall3                             Fort Hood, Texas         TBA                      6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14         TEXAS SOUTHERN                 Waco, Texas               ESPN2            7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17            SAVANNAH STATE                 Waco, Texas               TBA                         TBA

Wednesday, Dec. 20     SOUTHERN                             Waco, Texas               TBA                         TBA

Friday, Dec. 29              at Texas Tech                          Lubbock, Texas           TBA                         TBA

Tuesday, Jan. 2             TCU                                        Waco, Texas               ESPNEWS               TBA

Saturday, Jan. 6            TEXAS                                    Waco, Texas               ESPNU                 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9             at West Virginia                       Morgantown, W.Va.     ESPN2                 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13          at Iowa State                           Ames, Iowa                 ESPNEWS               TBA

Monday, Jan. 15            OKLAHOMA STATE                 Waco, Texas               ESPNU                 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20          at Kansas                                Lawrence, Kan.            ESPN                   5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 22            KANSAS STATE                      Waco, Texas               ESPNU                 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27          at Florida4                               Gainesville, Fla.           TBA                         TBA

Tuesday, Jan. 30           at Oklahoma                            Norman, Okla.             ESPN2                 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3            IOWA STATE                           Waco, Texas               ESPN2                 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 6            at Oklahoma State                   Stillwater, Okla.            ESPNU                 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10          KANSAS                                 Waco, Texas               CBS                     1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12           at Texas                                  Austin, Texas               ESPN                   8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17          TEXAS TECH                          Waco, Texas               ESPNU            6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20          WEST VIRGINIA                      Waco, Texas               ESPN2                 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24          at TCU                                     Fort Worth, Texas        ESPN/2               11 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27          OKLAHOMA                            Waco, Texas               ESPN2                 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 3         at Kansas State                       Manhattan, Kan.          ESPN/2                1 p.m.

March 7-10                    Big 12 Championship5             Kansas City, Mo.         TBA                         TBA

1 – Hall of Fame Classic Campus Site Games; Ferrell Center (Waco, Texas)

2 – Hall of Fame Classic; Sprint Center (Kansas City, Mo.)

3 – at Abrams Gym (Fort Hood, Texas)

4 – Big 12/SEC Challenge; O’Connell Center (Gainesville, Fla.)

5 – at Sprint Center (Kansas City, Mo.)

