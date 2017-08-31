Baylor WBB Finalizes 2017-18 Slate

Baylor women’s basketball finalized its 2017-18 slate on Thursday morning following the Big 12 Conference schedule release. The seven-time defending regular season league champion Lady Bears will host 18 home games, including two exhibition contests, inside the Ferrell Center.

Television information and game times will be announced at a later date, however tickets are available for purchase now. To reserve seats, contact the Baylor Athletics Ticket Office at 254-710-1000 during business hours or purchase tickets online anytime at baylorbears.com/tickets.

Following nine home nonconference games, which includes a matchup with a 2017 Final Four team in Stanford, and four away nonconference games, Baylor will open Big 12 action at Kansas State on Dec. 28.

The squad returns to the Ferrell Center for contests against Texas Tech on Dec. 31 and Iowa State on Jan. 3, before a three-game road swing at Kansas on Jan. 6, at Oklahoma on Jan. 14 and at Iowa State on Jan. 17.

The Lady Bears are back in action at home with matchups against Kansas State on Jan. 20 and Texas on Jan. 25. After a road game at defending conference tournament champion West Virginia on Jan. 28, Baylor will host Oklahoma State on Jan. 31.

Baylor begins the month of February at Texas Tech on Feb. 3, before returning to Waco for games against Oklahoma on Feb. 5 and TCU on Feb. 10. Following a road contest at Oklahoma State on Feb. 13, the team will take on Kansas at home on Feb. 17.

The Lady Bears hit the road for matchups at Texas on Feb. 19 and at TCU on Feb. 24, before closing out the regular season at home against West Virginia on Feb. 26.

Altogether, Baylor will face 10 2017 NCAA Tournament teams, including Central Arkansas, UCLA, Penn, Kentucky, Stanford, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia and Iowa State.

Baylor returns six letterwinners, including starting guard Kristy Wallace, All-American post player Kalani Brown, reigning Sixth Man of the Year forward Lauren Cox, guard Natalie Chou, forward Dekeiya Cohen and guard Juicy Landrum. The roster was bolstered with the top-ranked recruiting class (Prospects Nation), comprised of guards Alexis Morris, Trinity Oliver, Didi Richards and Moon Ursin.

The Lady Bears, who have won seven-straight Big 12 regular season championships and six of the last seven tournament championships, have advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight in each of the last four years. Baylor has earned the right to compete in the NCAA Tournament in 16-of-17 seasons under head coach Kim Mulkey, who has led the program to three Final Fours (2005, 2010, 2012) and two national championships (2005, 2012).