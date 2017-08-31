Several employees treated after unknown substance causes respiratory issues, vomiting

Thirteen employees at a Fairfield dog shampoo and grooming products plant were treated at the hospital after an incident causing them respiratory issues and vomiting.

On Thursday morning, a truck was making a delivery to a Chris Christensen Systems plant with 30 boxes of empty gallon containers to be used for dog shampoo. As the workers were unloading the delivery, they were immediately hit with vomiting, General Manager Christina McClellan said.

Six of the 13 employees were directly exposed and in immediate distress.

Police were notified and the truck quickly returned back to the building.

McClellan said there appeared to be some sort of residue left in the truck, which may have been the cause of the vomiting.

The Waco Fire Department sent a hazmat crew to the scene, which has quarantined the truck and building.

The plant has stopped production of the day as the truck is being tested at the plant to see what made the employees sick.

As of 1 p.m., the substance on the delivery truck has yet to be identified.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.