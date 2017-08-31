Motorcycle rider driving at unsafe speed leads to fatal crash - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Motorcycle rider driving at unsafe speed leads to fatal crash

HILL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A man on a motorcycle died after losing control on a curve and crashing, DPS said. 

On Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m., 28-year-old Antonio Mar of Blum was traveling south on FM 933 at an unsafe speed on a Yamaha motorcycle. 

DPS said Mar was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died at the scene from his injuries. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

