No more Harvey donations needed in Bell County

Bell County officials said all donation needs for Hurricane Harvey victims have been met in Bell County.

Sufficient donations of clothing, food, diapers and other supplies have been received in the county meeting the needs of over 400 evacuees.

"Supplies are more than adequate to maintain those needs for the remainder of their stay," Bell County Judge Jon Burrows said.

The remaining donations will be forwarded to appropriate locations in Brazoria County and the City of Houston.

Vista Church, the shelter sites, the cities of Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen and Temple are no longer taking donations.

