News Channel 25 partners with Extraco Banks and the Salvation Army to help Harvey victims

Hurricane Harvey has devastated our friends in southeast Texas, and News Channel 25 is partnering with Extraco Banks and the Salvation Army to help.
We are taking donations at any Extraco Bank location to donate to victims of Hurricane Harvey. The money will go to the Salvation Army and aide in their efforts in South Texas.
Here is a list of locations:
