Amber alert issued for 22-month-old boy from Del Rio

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 22-month-old boy from Del Rio, TX.

The Del Rio Police Department said the boy, Aiden Colton Jones, is white with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white baseball shirt with blue sleeves, camo shorts and shoes.

Police are searching for 48-year-old Daniel Eugene Jones, is described as bald with blue eyes wearing a black Star Wars shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. Police believe he is connected to the abduction.

The suspect is driving a gray 1998 Chevrolet Silverado with a temporary Texas license plate number.

Jones was last heard from in Del Rio, TX.

Officials believe the boy is in immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Rio Police Department at 830-774-8591.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.