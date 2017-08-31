Amber alert canceled for 22-month-old boy from Del Rio

An Amber Alert issued for a 22-month-old boy from Del Rio, TX has been canceled.

The Del Rio Police Department were searching for Aiden Colton Jones.

Police were also searching for 48-year-old Daniel Eugene Jones.

The suspect is driving a gray 1998 Chevrolet Silverado with a temporary Texas license plate number.

Jones was last heard from in Del Rio, TX.

No other details were released.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Rio Police Department at 830-774-8591.

