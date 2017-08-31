Waco police said suspicious device is safe, roadways to open shortly

Waco police said that a suspicious package that was placed against the gas pump is safe after an investigation by the Waco bomb squad. They said that the roadways will open shortly.

The suspicious package was at the Valero Station on Hwy 84 and Speegleville Road.

Police said the package was a suitcase-sized package with clues inside that lead them to believe it might be an explosive.

Police said the danger zone was a 500-yard radius. The evacuation was done as a precautionary measure. Police were going door-to-door to notify everyone of this evacuation and making doors with pieces of paper once they've done so.

Waco police asked Valero Station employees what the package looked like and the employee told them it looked like "a bomb on TV."

Waco police said all children at River Valley Intermediate School were safe on lock down. They urged that parents do not attempt to pick up their children at this time. Those in the Heartis Assisted Living Center are also safe, police said.

Police originally stated the school in the area was Speegleville Elementary, but later corrected it to River Valley Intermediate School. Speegleville Elementary is not directly affected by this incident.

Traffic is backed up on Hwy 84 and Speegleville Road.

