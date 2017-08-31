Waco police said suspicious device is safe, roadways to open shortly

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
Waco police said that a suspicious package that was placed against the gas pump is safe at the Valero Station on Hwy 84 and Speegleville Road. They said that the roadways will open shortly.
