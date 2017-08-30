Here's what to do in Central Texas this weekend - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Here's what to do in Central Texas this weekend

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a few ideas! 

FRIDAY 

First Friday at the Distillery - Waco 
4 p.m. - Balcones Distillery 

Waco 52: "Sweet Endings" Party 
5 p.m. - 712 Austin Avenue

Dr Pepper, Whisky & BBQ - Waco 
5 p.m - Dr Pepper Museum

Sam Houston State v. Richmond - Waco 
6 p.m. - McLane Stadium at Baylor

Yesterday Beatles Tribute - Waco 
7 p.m. - Waco Hippodrome

Ispeak, Friday Night Poetry - Killeen 
7:30 p.m. - The Living Room 

Joel McCray Concert - Waco 
8 p.m. - Klassy Glass Wine Bar & Bistro

Honest Men at Common Grounds - Waco 
8 p.m. - Common Grounds

Branded Heart - Temple 
9 p.m. - Bo's Barn Dancehall 

SATURDAY

Community Lovingkindness Meditation - Temple 
7:30 a.m. - Temple City Hall 

Fundraiser for Houston - Waco 
8 a.m. - Autozone Beverly Hills 

Bacon Celebration - Waco 
9 a.m. - Harley-Davidson of Waco 

2017 Slingshot Showcase & Rally - Killeen 
11 a.m. - Killeen Power Sports

Baylor Football v. Liberty - Waco 
6 p.m. McLane Stadium at Baylor 

DJ & Brandy @ Backporch - Temple 
7 p.m. BackPorch Drafthouse

Ray Wylie Hubbard - Waco 
7:30 p.m. - Waco Hippodrome

Matt & The Herdsmen - Waco 
10 p.m. - The Melody Ranch 

SUNDAY 

Baylor Soccer v. Ball State - Waco 
12 p.m. - Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field 

Karaoke Sundays - Killeen 
5 p.m. - Eden Cultures Cafe 

Summer's Last Blast Lock-In - Waco 
12 a.m. - Skate World 

