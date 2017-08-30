Here's what to do in Central Texas this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a few ideas!

FRIDAY

First Friday at the Distillery - Waco

4 p.m. - Balcones Distillery

Waco 52: "Sweet Endings" Party

5 p.m. - 712 Austin Avenue

Dr Pepper, Whisky & BBQ - Waco

5 p.m - Dr Pepper Museum

Sam Houston State v. Richmond - Waco

6 p.m. - McLane Stadium at Baylor

Yesterday Beatles Tribute - Waco

7 p.m. - Waco Hippodrome

Ispeak, Friday Night Poetry - Killeen

7:30 p.m. - The Living Room

Joel McCray Concert - Waco

8 p.m. - Klassy Glass Wine Bar & Bistro

Honest Men at Common Grounds - Waco

8 p.m. - Common Grounds

Branded Heart - Temple

9 p.m. - Bo's Barn Dancehall

SATURDAY

Community Lovingkindness Meditation - Temple

7:30 a.m. - Temple City Hall

Fundraiser for Houston - Waco

8 a.m. - Autozone Beverly Hills

Bacon Celebration - Waco

9 a.m. - Harley-Davidson of Waco

2017 Slingshot Showcase & Rally - Killeen

11 a.m. - Killeen Power Sports

Baylor Football v. Liberty - Waco

6 p.m. McLane Stadium at Baylor

DJ & Brandy @ Backporch - Temple

7 p.m. BackPorch Drafthouse

Ray Wylie Hubbard - Waco

7:30 p.m. - Waco Hippodrome

Matt & The Herdsmen - Waco

10 p.m. - The Melody Ranch

SUNDAY

Baylor Soccer v. Ball State - Waco

12 p.m. - Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field

Karaoke Sundays - Killeen

5 p.m. - Eden Cultures Cafe

Summer's Last Blast Lock-In - Waco

12 a.m. - Skate World

