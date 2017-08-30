Waco hair studio accepts donation for hurricane relief - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco hair studio accepts donation for hurricane relief

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A Waco area hair studio is accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief. 

Lavish Hair & Lash Studio, located at 9107 Chapel Road, Suite B, is accepting donations. 

The studio is accepting water, non-perishable items, toiletries and diapers. 

