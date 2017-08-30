Waco hair studio accepts donation for hurricane relief

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
Thirty fixed wing aircraft equipped with medical equipment are at the Drawn-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport ready to transport patients from areas affected by Harvey to other facilities.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
