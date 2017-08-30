CTX H-E-B employees to be sent to Houston to assist in relief efforts

Almost 1,000 H-E-B employees will be making their way to Houston on Thursday to assist in disaster relief efforts.

The company announced Wednesday evening that over 1,000 employees in the Central Texas region were deploying to Houston.

Employees from the H-E-B on W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen and the H-E-B on S. Valley Mills Drive in Waco would be deployed.

The company has disaster response units that provide food, supplies and waters to those who need it. The units have handed out more 17,500 meals, water and ice to those living in Victoria, Rockport and Aransas Pass.

Customers can help making monetary donations using H-E-B curbside service and HEB.com. The donations will benefit the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army and Feeding Texas.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.