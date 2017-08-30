Whataburger donates nearly $2 million to hurricane victims

Whataburger pledged an additional $1 million to the Whataburger Family Foundation to help their employees that were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The money will help with necessities like clothing, food, medical bills and other assistance.

Whataburger said they are also donating $150,000 to the Red Cross and $500,000 to local food banks to be deployed in area of greatest need.

“To all our Family Members and neighbors who were impacted by this storm’s devastation, we stand with you. The path to recovering and rebuilding is long, but we’re here for you and we’ll get through this together,” said Whataburger Chairman Tom Dobson.

The Whataburger Family Foundation provides emergency assistance to Whataburger Family Members who are experiencing an unforeseen financial hardship. Operating since 2001, the Whataburger Family Foundation pools together donations from the company, employees, franchisees and suppliers. The funds are then used for scholarships and to assist employees and impacted families.

