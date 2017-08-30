Gym opens at Veterans One Stop in Waco

A new gym is now open at Veterans One Stop in Waco. The official ribbon cutting happened at 2 p.m. on Aug. 30.

DeLisa Russell is the director of Veterans One Stop, a place that provides assistance and education through a variety of resources to veterans as well as their families.

Back in January, Russell reached out to Guardian for Heroes to see if they could help make the center even better.

Guardian for Heroes helped bring this gym to life, providing yet another way for veterans to work on their physical and mental health.

This organization was founded by 'American Sniper' Chris Kyle, and it supports combat veterans from the inside out.

"It fits our mission," said Jim Finkenkeller, executive director of Guardian for Heroes. "Our mission is to work on the physical side with veterans and their families. It just fit like a glove. It was a need they had and it was a need we filled."

Finkenkeller said this gym is yet another extension of Kyle, who dedicated his life to serving our nation and his fellow veterans.

"Maybe is helps draw someone in who wasn't coming in before. Maybe it takes someone who wasn't physically fit and helps them on that road. Maybe it builds some additional camaraderie that isn't there yet," said Finkenkeller. "Whatever little piece we can do, it's a plus for our veterans and their families and that's all we're trying to do."

Jeff Kyle, the brother of Chris, was also at the ribbon cutting. He's the executive chairman of Guardian for Heroes.

To learn more about Veterans One Stop, click here: http://hotveteransonestop.org/. For more information on Guardian for Heroes, click here: http://guardianforheroes.org/.

