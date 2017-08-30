Disney, Houston news station announce $1 million for disaster relief

A Houston news station and the Walt Disney Company announced a $1 million commitment to the American Red Cross in Hurricane Harvey relief.

The Walt Disney Company is hosting a Day of Giving across ABC, Freeform, Radio Disney and all of their digital and social platforms. The Day of Giving will be collecting donations for the American Red Cross to benefit those affected by Harvey.

To help those affected, visit redcross.org/abc, call (855) 999-GIVE or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

