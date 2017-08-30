Houston ISD to give three free meals a day to students in response to Harvey

The Houston Independent School District said it will provide three meals a day for its 218,000 students the 2017-2018 school year.

This decision was made in response to the devastation created by Hurricane Harvey.

The school district received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture to waive the required application process for the National School Lunch/Breakfast Program.

“The flooding that is affecting the city of Houston has been devastating to so many. Some of the areas that are the hardest hit are filled with working parents whose limited funds will need to go toward recovery efforts,” said Houston ISD Superintendent Richard Carranza. “This waiver will give our families one less concern as they begin the process of restoring their lives. It will also provide a sense of normalcy by allowing students to have access to up to three nutritious meals each and every school day.”

Students will be able to take advantage of the free meals as soon as school resumes.

