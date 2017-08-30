Houston ISD to give three free meals a day to students in respon - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Houston ISD to give three free meals a day to students in response to Harvey

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Houston ISD) (Source: Houston ISD)
HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Houston Independent School District said it will provide three meals a day for its 218,000 students the 2017-2018 school year.

This decision was made in response to the devastation created by Hurricane Harvey.

The school district received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture to waive the required application process for the National School Lunch/Breakfast Program.

“The flooding that is affecting the city of Houston has been devastating to so many.  Some of the areas that are the hardest hit are filled with working parents whose limited funds will need to go toward recovery efforts,” said Houston ISD Superintendent Richard Carranza. “This waiver will give our families one less concern as they begin the process of restoring their lives. It will also provide a sense of normalcy by allowing students to have access to up to three nutritious meals each and every school day.”

Students will be able to take advantage of the free meals as soon as school resumes.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Harvey leaves small town in shambles after landfall

    Harvey leaves small town in shambles after landfall

    Sunday, August 27 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-08-27 18:09:51 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 3:31 AM EDT2017-08-28 07:31:09 GMT
    Robert Zbranek ignored warnings to evacuate Rockport, a town of about 10,000, determined to ride out Hurricane Harvey on his 38-foot cruiser, one of three boats he had moored at a local marina.More >>
    Robert Zbranek ignored warnings to evacuate Rockport, a town of about 10,000, determined to ride out Hurricane Harvey on his 38-foot cruiser, one of three boats he had moored at a local marina.More >>

  • Major flood emergency declared in Houston area

    Major flood emergency declared in Houston area

    Sunday, August 27 2017 9:38 AM EDT2017-08-27 13:38:29 GMT
    (Source: Houston Transtar)(Source: Houston Transtar)

    The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.

    More >>

  • Uber gives free rides for families displaced by Harvey

    Uber gives free rides for families displaced by Harvey

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:50:13 GMT
    (Source: Brazoria County/Facebook)(Source: Brazoria County/Facebook)
    Uber said the company will provide free rides to or from shelters for families displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.  If you know anyone who needs rides to or from shelters, we're donating free rides for displaced families in Texas. https://t.co/VElDxIAOQj — Uber Texas (@Uber_TX) August 29, 2017 Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.  More >>
    Uber said the company will provide free rides to or from shelters for families displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.  If you know anyone who needs rides to or from shelters, we're donating free rides for displaced families in Texas. https://t.co/VElDxIAOQj — Uber Texas (@Uber_TX) August 29, 2017 Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.  More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly