Bell County Animal Shelter asking for crates, kennels for evacua - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bell County Animal Shelter asking for crates, kennels for evacuated pets

(Source: Belton Police Department) (Source: Belton Police Department)
BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Belton Police Department said that the Bell County Animal Shelter is taking donations for crates and kennels of all sizes.

They said they have a lot of animals evacuating from Harvey and are in dire need of crates.

If you can donate, you can drop off kennels and crates at the shelter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at the Belton Police Department at any time.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Harvey leaves small town in shambles after landfall

    Harvey leaves small town in shambles after landfall

    Sunday, August 27 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-08-27 18:09:51 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 3:31 AM EDT2017-08-28 07:31:09 GMT
    Robert Zbranek ignored warnings to evacuate Rockport, a town of about 10,000, determined to ride out Hurricane Harvey on his 38-foot cruiser, one of three boats he had moored at a local marina.More >>
    Robert Zbranek ignored warnings to evacuate Rockport, a town of about 10,000, determined to ride out Hurricane Harvey on his 38-foot cruiser, one of three boats he had moored at a local marina.More >>

  • Major flood emergency declared in Houston area

    Major flood emergency declared in Houston area

    Sunday, August 27 2017 9:38 AM EDT2017-08-27 13:38:29 GMT
    (Source: Houston Transtar)(Source: Houston Transtar)

    The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.

    More >>

  • Uber gives free rides for families displaced by Harvey

    Uber gives free rides for families displaced by Harvey

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:50:13 GMT
    (Source: Brazoria County/Facebook)(Source: Brazoria County/Facebook)
    Uber said the company will provide free rides to or from shelters for families displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.  If you know anyone who needs rides to or from shelters, we're donating free rides for displaced families in Texas. https://t.co/VElDxIAOQj — Uber Texas (@Uber_TX) August 29, 2017 Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.  More >>
    Uber said the company will provide free rides to or from shelters for families displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.  If you know anyone who needs rides to or from shelters, we're donating free rides for displaced families in Texas. https://t.co/VElDxIAOQj — Uber Texas (@Uber_TX) August 29, 2017 Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.  More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly