Bell County Animal Shelter asking for crates, kennels for evacuated pets

The Belton Police Department said that the Bell County Animal Shelter is taking donations for crates and kennels of all sizes.

They said they have a lot of animals evacuating from Harvey and are in dire need of crates.

If you can donate, you can drop off kennels and crates at the shelter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at the Belton Police Department at any time.

