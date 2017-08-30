Bryan firefighters deploy to help with Harvey rescue efforts

Fifteen firefighters with the Bryan Fire Department have deployed to help rescue efforts in Houston and Coastal Bend areas amid flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Four members are assisting with Texas Task Force 1 and 2 in water and structural rescue. Four other members are working with the Emergency Medical Task Force to provide ambulance service. Seven members are assisting with Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.

