Cowboys vs. Texans game canceled

Cowboys vs. Texans game canceled

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
ARLINGTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans preseason game has been canceled, the NFL said on Wednesday. 

The NFL said the decision to cancel the game is for players to get back to Houston and help out in the relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey as well as be with their families. 

