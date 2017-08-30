Cowboys, Texans game proceeds to be donated for Harvey relief

The Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans will be donating Thursday night game proceeds to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund, which supports Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and recovery along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Both teams and their players will also donate money for these efforts.

Tickets for the game will cost $25. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

The game was originally scheduled to play at NRG Stadium in Houston, but was rescheduled for AT&T Stadium in Arlington after the flooding from Harvey. All tickets for the original game in Houston are no longer valid.

The Cowboys will play the Texans for a final preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m.

