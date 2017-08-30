Police investigate after a Cici’s Pizza was robbed at gunpoint

College Station police are investigating after employees of a Cici’s Pizza were robbed at gunpoint.

On Tuesday night at 10:25 p.m., police responded to 1905 Texas Ave S. to a call of an aggravated robbery.

The store was closed for business at the time but several employees were there working.

Police said two men came in through an unsecured door and demanded money from the employees while pointing a pistol at many of them.

The suspects took an unknown amount of money and began to leave. As they fled, a struggle began between one of the suspects and an employee. The employee was hit by the suspect, who then continued to flee the scene.

The employee suffered non-incapacitating injuries.

There have been no arrests in this case. College Station police continue to investigate.

