Evacuees 'pulled from the water' will arrive in Killeen Wednesday morning

Evacuees that were "pulled from the water" are expected to arrive at the Killeen Community Center Wednesday morning.

The Killeen Police Employee Association posted on Facebook that the evacuees were expected to arrive around 1 a.m. at the community center.

The evacuees were people who had been "pulled from the water" and the center is asking for clothing donations, such as sweats, shirts, underwear, shoes and towels.

The city of Killeen said Tuesday night that with the incoming evacuees will bring the shelter number to 100.

Donations can be taken to the Community Center at W.S. Young and Veteran's Memorial Boulevard.

If you want to volunteer at the shelter, visit the city's website.

