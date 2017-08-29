Evacuees from Brazoria County take shelter in Waco

Evacuees have been coming in from across South Texas for the past week.

Rita Moser is an evacuee from Brazoria County. She's one of about 15 evacuees from that area who are staying at Americans Best Value Inn in Waco.

She's used this hotel for the last 15 years, making it an easy choice to come to when she had to leave her home.

Harvey has left Moser with financial issues. She's grateful the owners of the hotel understand her situation.

"The owners here have always been good and kind to me. They have lowered my rate for my dogs to be here for me. They have cut the price as much as they could for me to stay here," said Moser.

Moser's hotel room is paid up until Thursday, but she has no idea if she'll be able to go home by that time.

"We just need help, us evacuees that are here, we're running out of money. We need people to help us pay for our rooms," said Moser. "Some of us can't go to shelters because of our animals."

Moser's heart aches for her city and the people left in it.

"Everybody wants to talk about Houston when ours is underwater," said Moser.

If you would like to help those affected by Harvey, you can donate to the American Red Cross by clicking here: www.redcross.org. Once you click on the donate now button, you will be directed to a donation page. Once there, you can select Hurricane Harvey and the amount you wish to donate.

