Family of 12 takes shelter in Central Texas

Evacuees are taking shelters across Central Texas as they watch flood waters take over their homes down south.

Many people have been displaced, along with their entire families.

Sergio Alfaro evacuated Tomball and has been staying in Lacy Lakeview with his family of 12 since Friday.

"It's very devastating because you always see it happen somewhere else but never to you."

Alfaro packed light when he fled his home, fearing the wrath of what's now Tropical Storm Harvey.

His family is unsure of when they'll be able to return home.

"House is okay, but the streets are impassable and there's no way to get to it," said Alfaro.

But the condition of his home, is a thought placed on the back burner.

"My biggest worry is my children and my family and then the others in Houston."

As long as his family is safe, Alfaro knows they can recoup and rebuild together as a team.

"We have each other, we've always been close and have each others support," said Alfaro. "But I still wish I was in Houston, able to help the others there."

If you'd like to help those affected by Harvey, you can donate to the American Red Cross by clicking here: www.redcross.org. Once you click on the donate now button, you will be directed to a donation page. Once there, you can select "Hurricane Harvey" and then the amount you wish to donate.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.