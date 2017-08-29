Fort Hood soldiers are moving south to help Houston recover from Tropical Storm Harvey after FEMA named Fort Hood an Incident Support Base.

Houston will be receiving help from the air and the ground.

The New York Air National Guard are flying out of Fort Hood in planes and helicopters daily for search and rescue missions in Houston.

"We're really fortunate to be here to help, and it's awesome to be a part of this effort," Capt. Troy Neinberg said.

The airmen rescued 255 people and two dogs on Monday.

"Honestly, the first time we saw someone holding a blanket out the window that had "help" on it, that's when it kind of got real," MSG. Christopher Raguso said.

Fort Hood also received an order this morning for 400 active duty soldiers to deploy to Houston. Within the next 48 hours, 100 tactical vehicles with the ability to wade through 30 inches of water will arrive in the Houston area.

"The American pride, the American citizens, the American soldier will overcome the obstacles or adversities that are faced, and we will try to do our best to support the recovery operations," Maj. John Dunlapp said.

This mission means some soldiers will be deploying to help their hometown of Houston.

"It's definitely tragic, but just to know that I can go back to help, I can do my part is a feeling I can't explain," PFC. Charles Edmundson said.

It is unknown how long the Air National Guard and active duty Fort Hood soldiers will be serving down in Houston.

