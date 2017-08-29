First lady Melania Trump offers support to victims of Hurricane Harvey

First lady Melania Trump said in a statement that 1.7 million people are under orders to evacuate their homes.

She also said the effects of Hurricane Harvey will be felt in Texas, Louisiana, and other parts of the country for many months and years to come.

She said she wanted able to offer her help and support in the most productive way possible, not through just words, but also action.

"What I found to be the most profound during the visit was not only the strength and resilience of the people of Texas but the compassion and sense of community that has taken over the State. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people of Texas and Louisiana." said Trump

