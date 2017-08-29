Game proceeds by Texans and Cowboys game will be donated to Hous - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Game proceeds by Texans and Cowboys game will be donated to Houston relief fund

The proceeds from the Texans and Cowboys game will be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund that supports the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

The game will be played on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at the AT&Tn Arlington Stadium.

