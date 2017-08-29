Dogs rescued from six feet of water

Two dogs were rescued from high waters by the Georgetown fire department.

The Georgetown fire department posted on Facebook Tuesday that a swift water boat was deployed to Fayette County Monday to assist with evacuations in the area.

In La Grange, the rescuers saved two dogs from a home that was stranded in six feet of water.

One dog was rescued from the front door and the other had to be extricated through a window.

