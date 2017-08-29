Dogs rescued from six feet of water - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Dogs rescued from six feet of water

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Two dogs were rescued from high waters by the Georgetown fire department.

The Georgetown fire department posted on Facebook Tuesday that a swift water boat was deployed to Fayette County Monday to assist with evacuations in the area. 

In La Grange, the rescuers saved two dogs from a home that was stranded in six feet of water. 

One dog was rescued from the front door and the other had to be extricated through a window. 

