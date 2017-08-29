Waco chapel to accept donations for flooding victims - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco chapel to accept donations for flooding victims

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
A Waco chapel is accepting donations for disaster relief efforts in Houston. 

Calvary Chapel Waco is coordinating a supply run that will head to the affected area on Friday. 

The chapel is accepting bottled water, non-perishables, diapers, blankets, hygiene products, baby wipes, gift cards and money. 

Donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the office at 254-235-0820 or email the church at calvarychapelwaco@yahoo.com

