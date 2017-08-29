Elite Therapy Center to accept donations for Harvey victims - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Elite Therapy Center to accept donations for Harvey victims

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Elite Therapy Center in Waco is accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The center is located at 6701 Sanger Avenue and will be accepting donations until 3 p.m. on Wednesday. 

They are sending a group of people to Houston and will be filling up a U-Haul. 

