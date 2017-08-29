CTX pet groomers offering free baths for any pets coming from Ho - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CTX pet groomers offering free baths for any pets coming from Houston

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Woof Gang and Bakery and Grooming Waco is offering free baths for any pet displaced from the Houston or south Texas area.

They will also be giving away sample foods for any pet that needs food while there.

People must show a photo ID from the Houston/south Texas area to qualify.

For more information call 254-666-9663.

